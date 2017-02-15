KTVB
Boise Rescue Mission: Canned Castle Competition 2017

Canned Castle Competition

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:57 AM. MST February 15, 2017

Gather your friends, family or co-workers then gather canned foods to create a wonderful castle made from the canned food and be as creative as you can.  This is a great way to have fun and help the Boise Rescue Mission because now that the holidays are a memory we need to think about the Rescue Mission and the work they do throughout the year.  Once you have created your castle then take photos and submit them to the Facebook page for the Mission and you could be a top prize winner.  This is an effort that goes on through the month of March and you can call Kelsey at 343-2389 or click here for more details about entering. 

