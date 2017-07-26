Boise Rescue Mission: Back to School Supplies 2017

It is time to be thinking about Back to School and that means supplies but it also means supplies for the children being served by the Boise Rescue Mission. As you pick up those supplies, pick up a few extra extra items, especially for the high school age children. The items can be dropped off at any of the locations for the Rescue Mission and if you can't get out to shop you can always make a cash donation and that can be done on line by clicking here .

