Boise Centre: Culinary Walkabout 2017

One of the events many look forward too all year is coming on May 4th with the Culinary Walkabout. The event features the top chefs in the valley showcasing their talents and we are the winners. You can attend the evening on Thursday May 4th at the Boise Centre for just $75 per person or a sponsor a table of 10 for just $500. You can reserve your seat in advance by clicking here or there will be some tickets available at the door. The event that helps raise funds for Metro Meals on Wheels will help provide meals and visits for seniors so they can remain independent living in their own homes.

