Boise Centre: Boise Flower and Garden Show 2017

Boise Flower and Garden Show

Larry Gebert, KTVB 6:05 AM. MDT March 24, 2017

Get ideas, advice and find professional help at the 21st annual Boise Flower and Garden show at the Boise Centre starting today.  The show hours are today and tomorrow from 10 am to 8 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.  The cost is $8 for adults, youth age 12-17 just $3 and children under 12 are free.  The show features lots of free seminars and demonstrations along with special events.  

