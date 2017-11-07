Boise area: Rake up Boise 2017

The teams have been set as we have plenty of volunteers for this year's Rake up Boise but we could use more yards. Seniors 65 years and over and those who have disabilities are eligible to have a team of volunteers come this Saturday to clear out your yard. We believe there are still several homes that could be signed up but haven't yet and there is still time. Just click this link and you can still register to have your yard cleaned up.

