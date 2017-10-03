Big Al's: Knock Down Hunger 2107

Everyday children in the Meridian area are facing a food insecurity because of a lack of family resources. The Meridian Foodbank wants to change that with their backpack program. You can be part of the solution by coming to Big Al's at the Village at Meridian on Tuesday October 17th to "Knock Down Hunger" in a fun bowling event. The children have been identified by the schools and they are sent home on the weekends with a backpack filled with nutritious meals and snacks. The funds raised through the evening which will also have a live and silent auction, will go directly to the program. The cost is $30 per person for bowling, pizza and soft drinks, but you must get your tickets in advance and you can click here for details and tickets.

