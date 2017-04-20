Appleton Tennis Center: BSU vs Utah State Men's Tennis

The Boise State men's tennis team is young this year and has struggled as the players learn what it means to be a champion in the Mountain West Conference. The battle continues this Saturday evening as the Broncos take on Utah State University the number one ranked team in the conference. The Broncos need your support and the matches are free to attend in addition to free parking in the Taco Bell Arena parking lot.
