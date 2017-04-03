KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Appleton Tennis Center: Boise State vs New Mexico

Boise State Men's Tennis

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:55 AM. MDT April 03, 2017

The Boise State Men's tennis team may be young, mostly freshmen and sophomores but they are competitors and are ready for the challenge this Friday against conference foe New Mexico.  The matches are planned for the Appleton Tennis center at 6 pm but if weather prevents the outdoor action the matches will be moved to the Boas Tennis Center known as the bubbles.  There is no charge to attend the action. 

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories