Appleton Tennis Center: Boise State vs New Mexico

The Boise State Men's tennis team may be young, mostly freshmen and sophomores but they are competitors and are ready for the challenge this Friday against conference foe New Mexico. The matches are planned for the Appleton Tennis center at 6 pm but if weather prevents the outdoor action the matches will be moved to the Boas Tennis Center known as the bubbles. There is no charge to attend the action.

