Appleton Tennis Center: 2017 BSU Men's Tennis

Boise State Men's Tennis

Larry Gebert, KTVB 6:01 AM. MDT March 27, 2017

After 7 weeks on the road the Boise State Men's tennis team in back at home and will face Eastern Washington today at 1:30 pm.  The matches are set for the Appleton Tennis Center but if there are rain showers the action will shift to the Boas Tennis Center.  The team is young with only freshmen and sophomores but they have already been impressive.  You can see the action for free. 

