Ann Morrison Park: Run for Resilience 2017

Ostomy is a rare condition where a surgical opening allows bodily fluids drain for patients who then wear a special pouch. The second annual "Run for Resilience" will raise funds and bring awareness to the condition. The event is a 5K and children's mile event. You can click here to register in advance or there is last minute registration begining at 9:30 at the Old timers shelter at Ann Morrison Park.

© 2017 KTVB-TV