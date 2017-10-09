KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Ann Morrison Park: Run for Resilience 2017

Run for Resilience

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:54 AM. MDT October 09, 2017

Ostomy is a rare condition where a surgical opening allows bodily fluids drain for patients who then wear a special pouch.  The second annual "Run for Resilience" will raise funds and bring awareness to the condition.  The event is a 5K and children's mile event.  You can click here to register in advance or there is last minute registration begining at 9:30 at the Old timers shelter at Ann Morrison Park.  

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories