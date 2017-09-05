Ann Morrison Park: Purple Stride 2017

Bring your family, friends and neighbors this Saturday morning to Ann Morrison Park for the 2017 Purple Stride. This is a walk and stroll in the park to raise funds for the battle against Pancreatic Cancer. Funds raise will help with research and to provide avenues for treatment and support for family members of patients. The event kicks off at 10 am with registration but you are encouraged to sign up in advance by clicking here . You can enter the discount code of "PS2017" if you register early.

