Ada County Juvenile Court Services: Scales of Justice Bass Fishing

More than 14 years ago Juvenile Judge John Vehlow promised an offender if he would just complete his probation he would be rewarded with a bass fishing experience. The simple idea worked and has now become the Scales of Justice Bass Fishing Tournament. However we need Bass Fishermen and their boats. If you can help simply give a call to Renee Cox at (208) 577-4865 at the Juvenile Court Services. The tournament is this Sunday September 17th at C.J. Strike reservoir.

