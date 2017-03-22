Treefort Music Fest: Road closures, free shuttles and more

Music kicks off at Main Stage Friday night, with shows running through Sunday. (Photo: Paul Boehlke\KTVB)

BOISE - Treefort Music Fest kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday. The popular event is now in its sixth year and is expected to draw thousands to downtown Boise.

But with the big crowds comes the inevitable shortage of parking spots. Fortunately, you have options for avoiding the traffic headaches.

Valley Regional Transit is offering free late-night transportation options for folks attending this year's Treefort.

The "Treeline" shuttle service will run from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and will feature live onboard music. The shuttle will run every 15 minutes on Idaho and Main Streets between 4th Street and 14th Street. The six Treeline stops are at Main and 13th, Main and 11th, Main and 8th, Main and 5th, Idaho and 8th, and Idaho and 11th.

Treefort attendees can also ride on any ValleyRide bus for free March 22-26 by showing the bus operator a festival wristband.

RELATED: Organizers getting ready for Treefort Music Fest

If you would rather pedal your way to Treefort, Boise Greenbike will have bike hubs at or near event locations. The city's bike share program has added five temporary flex hubs in the area specifically for Treefort. Greenbike is offering a code (BOIS55822) that is good for $5 toward a bike rental. Go to the Greenbike webtsite or download the Social Bicycles mobile app to redeem.

Whether you are planning to attend Treefort, or just go out to dinner in downtown Boise, there are a couple road closures to be aware of.

Organizers say 12th Street between Front and Main will be closed. Also, nearly all of Grove Street will be closed from 11th Street to 14th, but the intersection at Grove and 13th will remain open.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the five-day event or want to check out band lineups, head to the Treefort Music Fest website, or download their smartphone app.

© 2017 KTVB-TV