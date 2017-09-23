Close PHOTOS: 2017 FitOne Starting Line KTVB 12:37 PM. MDT September 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 KTVB-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years Mobile home park residents camp out High flows impact kayak races Abatement crews can't always warn in advance I'll Push You pair writes book Hailey road flood damage Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday High river levels impacting rafting businesses More Stories Accuser, lawyer for former Idaho state official… Sep 22, 2017, 10:09 p.m. WATCH Prosecutor: BPD 'completely justified' in… Sep 22, 2017, 3:11 p.m. Virginia hands Boise State its worst home loss since 2001 Sep 22, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs