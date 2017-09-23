More than 10,000 take part in FitOne

(Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The St. Luke's FitOne 5K, 10K and half-marathon run, walk and stroll event drew 10,150 participants to downtown Boise on Saturday.

Over the past five years, the three-day event, which also includes a health and fitness expo at Boise Centre, has raised more than $345,000 for St. Luke's Children's Hospital. FitOne proceeds also help fund health and fitness initiatives in Treasure Valley schools.

"It's amazing. It's rewarding to see all the people come out and the funds that we raised, and to be able to help put tracks in schools and help build the children's pavilion." said Eric Stride, executive director for FitOne.

FitOne began 20 years ago as the Women's Fitness Celebration, founded by three-time Olympian Anne Audain. St. Luke's became the presenting sponsor in 2001. The name of the event was changed to FitOne in 2013, reflecting a focus on health and fitness for the entire family.

