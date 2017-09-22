99-year-old volunteer pitches in at FitOne Expo

Dorothy Carpenter (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE -- She will be 100 in November, but When it comes to helping out, Dorothy Carpenter doesn't let anything hold her back.

"I still enjoy it," she said. "As long as I can keep going, I like to get around. It's harder to get around nowadays, but I'm still going to do it."

The nonagenarian is serving as a volunteer at the FitOne Expo leading up to Saturday's big FitOne event. The Expo, which is taking place at the Boise Center on the Grove, serves as the spot for participants to pick up their race packets and check out all the vendors.

It takes a lot of volunteers to make the Expo happen.

Carpenter has been pitching in for about 12 years, both at the Expo and at the race itself.

"I don't know whether I'll always be counting noses or not, because it's hard to see them anymore, but I'll be here to check in anyway," she said.

Carpenter said she had some health advice -"being sensible, eating sensible, and being with people." - to dispense to participants trying to get fit at the event. Healthy living has helped her reach nearly a century, she said.

"I've lived here - I'm A Boise native - and I've had a very good life," she said. "I've got to keep it going."

