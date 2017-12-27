Idaho Potato Drop

BOISE - Idaho's signature New Year's Eve event is back for its fifth year, and organizers say this year will be bigger than ever.

Each year, the Idaho Potato Drop attracts tens of thousands of people to downtown Boise to watch a giant, glowing version of the state's most famous export descend at the strike of midnight.

The celebration has grown each year by adding family-friendly entertainment to its now day-long schedule of events.

Among the new additions this year, attendees can take a ride on the "Tuber Luge" and check out the McCall Winter Carnival ice sculpture pre-show in Capitol Park.

And back by popular demand, a full slate of music on the Main Stage, a heated VIP tent and the popular USASA-sanctioned "Big Air Rail Jam."

Here's a look at the schedule of events:

MAIN STAGE

1-1:45 p.m.: Boise Rock School

2-2:45 p.m.: Red Light Challenge

3-3:45 p.m.: Idaho Song Writer Association

4-4:45 p.m.: Zack Quintana

5-5:45 p.m.: Voice of Reason

5:50 p.m.: Star Spangled Banner - Natalie Jangula, Tara Wilson

6 p.m.: Potato Rise

6:15-7 p.m.: Bread & Circus

7:15-8 p.m.: Shallow Lenses

9:15-10:15 p.m.: Desert Noises

10:30-11:59 p.m.: Planes on Paper

12 a.m.: Potato Drop

RAIL JAM & TUBER LUGE

For the second-straight year, Gateway Parks will build a snowpark in Capitol Park and host a 6-hour rail jam. The event will include a USASA sanctioned pre-qualifier. Come cheer on local athletes as they display their skills. Created by renowned snow park designer Ryan Neptune, "This unique setup utilizes high speed crank-pulleys down a sequentially lit runway, a big-air launch, transitions, rails, and a quarter pipe and is the first ever of it’s kind!"

Open ski rail jam begins at 4 p.m.;

Pre-qualifier starts at 8:15 p.m.

A new addition to the snow park this year will be the Tuber Luge. The adjoined inner-tube, bobsled-type luge is open to the public from 1 - 8:15 p.m.

ICE SCULPTING SHOW

Whether you've been to the annual McCall Winter Carnival or not, here's your chance to see how the larger-than-life snow sculptures are made. A live ice sculpting show will take place from 1 - 11 p.m.

View larger map and full schedule of events

TICKETS

The Idaho Potato Drop is free and includes the heated family tent. But for $100 (tickets are $75 if

purchased before Dec. 30), attendees can purchase a VIP tent pass, which includes food, drinks and entertainment throughout the evening.

For more information on the VIP tent or to buy tickets, click here.

