EVENT GUIDE: Boise Spring Run

BOISE - If you're looking to shake off the winter cobwebs and get out for a fun run along the scenic Boise River Greenbelt, look no further than the 2017 Boise Spring Run.

The run features 5K, 10K and half marathon races along flat, even terrain, with each race starting and ending at Esther Simplot Park.

Every finisher will get custom-designed medal that features the Boise River, the centerpiece of the course.

The Boise Spring Run is the first event of the 2017 Run Boise Race Series, which also includes the Boise Women's Classic on July 15, the Onward Shay! Boise Marathon on Oct. 29 and the Turkey Day 5K on Nov. 23.

KTVB is a proud partner of the series.

Event Information:

-Race Day: April 1, 2017

-Start times: 7:30 a.m. (half marathon), 8 a.m. (5K/10K)

-Location: Esther Simplot Park, Boise

Register online here. Fees are $35 for 5K, $45 for 10K, and $75 for half marathon. Prices go up by $5 if you wait until race day to register.

© 2017 KTVB-TV