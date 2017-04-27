EVENT GUIDE: 2017 Race for the Cure

Forever Fighters get ready for the 2015 Race for the Cure in Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Now in its 19th year, Boise's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure has become one of the state's premier annual events, drawing thousands of participants each year.

The race raises money for breast cancer research, while also celebrating breast cancer survivors and honoring those who have lost their battle with the disease.

In nearly two decades, Komen Idaho has contributed over $5.4 million throughout the state to provide uninsured and underinsured Idahoans with vital breast health services.

This year's race is set for Saturday, May 13.

RACE DAY INFO

• Saturday, May 13, 2016

• 9 a.m.

• Albertson's Headquarters

• 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise

RACE REGISTRATION FEES (with deadlines)

Feb. 1 - Feb. 28

• Adult - $19

• Youth - $15

March 1 - April 30

• Adult - $25

• Youth - $20

May 1 - May 13 (race day)

• Adult - $35

• Youth - $20

Online registration closes April 30 at midnight. In-person registration will be available during the packet pickup times below, or on race day at the registration tent (opens at 7 a.m.). Late registration fees will apply.

(Photo: Miller, Tyson)

PACKET PICKUP

Packet pickup will take place at the Boise Outlet Mall - 6910 S. Eisenman Rd. Team Captains can pick up for their entire team.

• Tuesday May 9, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 10, 4pm - 6:30 p.m.

PARKING AND SHUTTLES

Shuttles will depart from several different locations and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Return shuttles will begin as soon as participants finish and load buses.

Departure locations and schedule:

• Ram Restaurant and Brewery: 7 - 8:15 a.m.

• Boise Factory Outlets: 7 - 8 a.m.

For more information shuttles, as well as survivors/handicap and volunteer parking, click here.

WAYS TO GET INVOLVED

There are a number of ways to get involved and make a contribution to RFTC. You can register to run or walk a 5K with your family and friends, start a team, volunteer on race day, fundraise, make a donation, or become a sponsor of the race.

If you don't want to start your own team, we would love to have you on ours! Join the 7's Pink Peacocks team by clicking here. You'll have to register or sign in first.

