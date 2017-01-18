EVENT GUIDE: 2017 McCall Winter Carnival

McCall Winter Carnival 2016 Mardi Gras Parade (Photo: Custom)

MCCALL - Back for its 52nd year, the McCall Winter Carnival promises plenty of fun and excitement for the entire family. The 2017 edition of McCall's signature event runs from Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Feb. 5.

With larger-than-life snow sculptures, breath-taking fireworks shows over Payette Lake and a bevy of family-friendly events around town, the always-popular Winter Carnival brings in tens of thousands of visitors each year.

The theme for this year's carnival is "1 Valley, 100 Years." Snow artists from across the West always strive to come up with the most creative sculptures - while sticking to the event's theme - in an effort to take home top prize.

The annual celebration of all things winter was inspired by the Payette Lake Winter Games, which was first held in 1924 when a train from Boise brought 248 visitors to McCall. Since its inception in the 1960s, the McCall Winter Carnival has grown into an iconic Idaho event, which, according to the McCall Chamber of Commerce, brings in more than 60,000 visitors each year.

In addition to the quintessential snow sculptures, the event features parades, live music on Friday and Saturday nights, a vendor court, beer garden, snowbike races, and a number of other activities in and around McCall.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Below you'll find a schedule of some highlighted events happening during the McCall Winter Carnival. For a look at the full schedule, click here.

Friday, Jan. 27

6:30 p.m. - Children's Torchlight Parade

6:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies Presentation - Depot Park (next to Hotel McCall)

7 p.m. - Fireworks over Payette Lake

7:30 p.m. - "Black and Blue" Rivalry Hockey Game - Manchester Ice Center

Saturday, Jan. 28

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. - All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast - McCall Senior Center

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Mardi Gras Parade - Downtown McCall

2 p.m. - Flashpoint Snowbike Race Finals - Riverfront Park

7:30pm - "Black and Blue" Rivalry Hockey Game - Manchester Ice Center

Sunday, Jan. 29

10 a.m.– 4 p.m. - McCall Winter Carnival Craft Fair - Hunt Lodge Holiday Inn Express

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Snowshoe Golf - McCall Golf Course

11 a.m. - MCPAWS Monster Dog Pull - Alpine Village

3 p.m. - Free showing of Teton Gravity's ski film "Tight Loose" - Broken Horn Brewing

7:30 p.m. - "Office Hours" production - Alpine Playhouse

Monday, Jan. 30

5 p.m. - Open Jam Session - Broken Horn Brewing

6 p.m. - Winemaker Dinner featuring Dunham Cellars - Rupert's at Hotel McCall

8 p.m. - Comedy Night featuring Kaz Cable and Brett Badostain (adults only) - The Intersection BBQ, New Meadows

Tuesday, Jan. 31

6 p.m. - "Old World, New World" Wine Tasting (first seating) - Rupert's at Hotel McCall

8 p.m. - "Old World, New World" Wine Tasting (second seating) - Rupert's at Hotel McCall

8 p.m. - Party Bingo (21 and older) - Foresters Club

Wednesday, Feb. 1

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Snow tubing extended hours - Activity Barn

5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Grand Bingo (doors open at 5:30, games start at 7) - Northfork Lodge

7:30 p.m. - "Office Hours" production - Alpine Playhouse

Thursday, Feb. 2

All Day - View Idaho State Snow Sculpture Building - Depot Park

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - McCall-Donnelly Education Foundation's Chocolate & Spirits Tasting - Shore Lodge

6 p.m. - Free showing of Teton Gravity's ski film "Tight Loose" - Broken Horn Brewing

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Free live music - Anchor

8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Beard, Sexy Leg and Hairy Leg Contest - Yacht Club

Friday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. - Idaho State Snow Sculpture Judging - Depot Park

11 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Vendor Court open - E. Lake Street (across from Legacy Park)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. - PLAYLive Rocket League Tournament - PLAYLive McCall

7 p.m. - “A Valley Home Companion,” an old-time live radio community show - The Roxy, Cascade

7:30pm - McCall Starz on Ice - Manchester Ice Center

Saturday, Feb. 4

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - Diva Day ($30 full-day lift tickets) - Brundage Mountain

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Snowshoe Golf - McCall Golf Course

11 a.m. - McCall Area Snowmobilers Annual Fun Run - Francis Wallace Parking Lot

11 a.m. - PLAYLive Call of Duty All Day Championship - PLAYLive McCall

2 p.m. - Family Bingo - Hunt Lodge Holiday Inn Express

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. - Closing Ceremonies - Depot Park (next to Hotel McCall)

7 p.m. - Fireworks Over Payette Lake

7:30 p.m. - McCall Starz on Ice - Manchester Ice Center

Sunday, Feb. 5

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - Diva’s Don’t Leave Us! (discounted lift tickets) - Brundage Mountain

Noon - Super Bowl Party – Yacht Club

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Sunday Football - Southside Grill

2:30 p.m. - “A Valley Home Companion,” an old-time live radio community show - The Roxy, Cascade

