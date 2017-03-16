Demi Lovato on 5 years sober: 'It's been quite the journey'

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato attends Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Demi Lovato is celebrating five years of sobriety.

The 24-year-old singer celebrated with an Instagram post on Wednesday. She writes that "it's been quite the journey," adding, "so many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession."

Lovato's personal struggles have been well-documented. In 2010, she left a tour with the Jonas Brothers and entered rehab for an eating disorder and self-mutilation. She has also said that she used drugs and alcohol to self -medicate.

Lovato says she has bipolar disorder and has been an advocate for mental health awareness.

