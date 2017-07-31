Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
KTVB 10:14 AM. MDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Former Fraternal Order of Police president, wife…Jul 31, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
-
Mountain lion shot after killing pets in Cassia CountyJul 31, 2017, 9:19 a.m.
-
Supreme Court case: Hope for Idaho teens sentenced to life?Jul 31, 2017, 6:18 a.m.