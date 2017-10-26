We Might Have A Wine Shortage & the Internet Is Freaking Out
Grigio Girls, don't freak out, but you may want to stock up on wine. Production of the world's greatest beverage has fallen to its lowest point in 50 years. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KTVB 1:40 PM. MDT October 26, 2017
