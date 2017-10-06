Time Spent Getting Kids Ready for Bed Adds Up Six Days A Year
A new study was conducted to see how long it takes for parents to get their kids to brush and prep for bedtime. On average, it takes 140 hours, or nearly six full days, a year. Buzz60's Nick Cardona has more.
KTVB 12:39 PM. MDT October 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Police: Nampa man hid bodies in shed after brutal…Oct. 6, 2017, 8:32 a.m.
-
Bergdahl expected to plead guilty, avoid trialOct. 6, 2017, 9:12 a.m.
-
Here are all the victims of the Las Vegas shootingOct. 6, 2017, 8:51 a.m.