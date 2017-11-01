Eleven From 'Stranger Things' Bleeds Wax in Creepy Candle Holder

Netflix just gifted us with a new season of the hit show 'Stranger Things,' and soon you can gift someone with an equally strange present. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.

KTVB 7:13 AM. MDT November 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories