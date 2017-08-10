Blowing out Birthday Candles Spreads 14 Times More Bacteria

If you have ever wondered about bacteria spreading over the communal birthday cake when your loved one blows out the candle, your fear was real. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and why you shouldn't worry about it.

KTVB 9:33 AM. MDT August 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories