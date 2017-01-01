HEADLINES
Updated 6:13 PM. MDT
- Grid
- List
- Eclipse
Placerville prepares for path of totalityPlacerville prepares for path of totality Hotel rooms and campsites are in high demand, many already sold out for this once in a lifetime event. If you’re still looking, you may find a little luck in Boise County.
- Eclipse
- 5 hours ago
- Local
New Idaho area code changes roll out next monthNew Idaho area code changes roll out next month Changes to the way Idaho residents make calls will start in less than one month.
- Local
- 11 hours ago
- Local
Social media helps Boise family find long-lost dog tagSocial media helps Boise family find long-lost dog tag A WWII veteran's dog tag is being returned to his family after being found in a beer stein purchased at a Lewiston thrift store. But the mystery surrounding the tag's disappearance continues.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Local
Giant landmark replicas made of Legos come to BoiseGiant landmark replicas made of Legos come to Boise You don't have to travel thousands of miles to see intricate carvings on the U.S. Capitol and other iconic United States landmarks. The LEGO Americana Roadshow brought giant replicas entirely made out of Legos to Boise!
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Health
More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Canyon CountyMore mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Canyon County The mosquitoes were found in three traps collected over the holiday weekend.
- Health
- 7 hours ago
- Local
Family worried about Boise man missing since July 1Family worried about Boise man missing since July 1 Warren was last seen by his relatives at his West Boise home.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- Crime
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Fruitland bankBomb threat prompts evacuation of Fruitland bank A recorded message threatened the delivery of a bomb to a D.L. Evans Bank in Fruitland
- Crime
- 5 hours ago
- Local
ATV rider found dead in Blaine CountyATV rider found dead in Blaine County The man had been dead for several days before he was found.
- Local
- 10 hours ago
- Regional
USGS says 9 tremors followed Montana earthquakeUSGS says 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
- Regional
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Idaho Lottery presents $48.5 million dividendIdaho Lottery presents $48.5 million dividend The Idaho Lottery dividend check given to Idaho Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund exceeds estimated amount by $500,000.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Regional
Native Americans say Yellowstone grizzly bear decision violates religionNative Americans say Yellowstone grizzly bear decision violates religion Tribes from seven states and Canada say lifting protections for grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park violates their religious freedom. The tribes consider the grizzly sacred.
- Regional
- 8 hours ago
- Local
Idaho National Guard mourning loss of guardsmenIdaho National Guard mourning loss of guardsmen The chaplain for the Idaho National Guard says the guard is united as one in support of the families.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Nation-World
Trump chides Russia, but doesn't condemn election meddlingTrump chides Russia, but doesn't condemn election meddling Trump also compared the intelligence about Russian interference with the faulty assessment that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in 2002, which provided President Bush with a justification to go to war.
- Nation-World
- 13 hours ago
- Elections
Labrador used state seal for campaign mailerLabrador used state seal for campaign mailer The secretary of state's office says the seal should only be used for official state business.
- Elections
- 9 hours ago
- Money
Lack of affordable housing in McCall creates worker shortageLack of affordable housing in McCall creates worker shortage A lack of affordable housing in McCall is having an impact on local businesses and the job force.
- Money
- 1 day ago
-
Nation-World
Instagram bug locks some users out of their accounts
-
Nation-World
US judge in Hawaii leaves Trump's travel ban rules in place
-
Nation-World
Microsoft to lay off thousands in sales, marketing reshuffle
-
Nation-World
Report: Joan Lee, wife of Stan Lee, dies at 93
-
Nation-Now
Your password is probably for sale on the dark web, here's how to check
-
Nation-World
Rep. Steve Scalise undergoes additional surgery; remains in ICU
-
Nation-World
Judge: Bill Cosby's retrial set for November
-
Nation-World
Police use water cannons on G-20 protest
-
Nation-World
Normal operations at Air Force base after explosives fear
-
Nation-World
18 states sue Betsy DeVos for rescinding student protection rules
-
Nation-World
Government ethics director who prodded Trump resigns
-
Nation-World
Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens
-
Nation-World
Trump chides Russia, but doesn't condemn election meddling
-
Nation-World
Placenta pills could harm your baby, CDC warns
-
Nation-World
Hobby Lobby fined $3 million over smuggled Iraqi artifacts
-
Nation-World
Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition for infection concerns
-
Nation-World
Trump warns North Korea he's weighing a 'severe' response
-
Nation-World
NYPD officer dies after being 'assassinated' during July 4 celebrations
-
Nation-World
Ukraine says it foiled 2nd cyberattack after police raid
-
Nation-World
3 injured in explosion reported at GM plant outside Detroit
-
Verify
52 mins ago 10:22 p.m.
VERIFY: How private is your voter information?
-
Local
51 mins ago 10:22 p.m.
St. Luke's road work starts Monday: 'Just please be patient'
-
Local
28 mins ago 10:45 p.m.
Jeep with 2 bodies inside recovered from Payette River
-
Local
7 hour ago 4:30 p.m.
Baby girl left in Caldwell car died from overheating
-
Local
5 hour ago 5:59 p.m.
Boise River debris adding to float season delay
-
Local
7 hour ago 4:23 p.m.
Flames engulf pickup on Orchard Street
-
Eclipse
5 hour ago 6:13 p.m.
Placerville prepares for path of totality
-
-
Local
12 hour ago 11:25 a.m.
New Idaho area code changes roll out next month
-
Local
4 hour ago 7:03 p.m.
Social media helps Boise family find long-lost dog tag
-
Local
7 hour ago 4:36 p.m.
Giant landmark replicas made of Legos come to Boise
-
Health
7 hour ago 3:45 p.m.
More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Canyon County
-
Local
5 hour ago 5:59 p.m.
Family worried about Boise man missing since July 1
-
Crime
6 hour ago 5:32 p.m.
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Fruitland bank
-
Local
10 hour ago 1:12 p.m.
ATV rider found dead in Blaine County
-
Regional
6 hour ago 4:46 p.m.
USGS says 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake
-
Local
5 hour ago 6:20 p.m.
Idaho Lottery presents $48.5 million dividend
-
Regional
8 hour ago 2:43 p.m.
Native Americans say Yellowstone grizzly bear decision violates religion
-
Local
28 hour ago 7:05 p.m.
Idaho National Guard mourning loss of guardsmen
-
Nation-World
13 hour ago 9:57 a.m.
Trump chides Russia, but doesn't condemn election meddling
-
Elections
10 hour ago 1:15 p.m.
Labrador used state seal for campaign mailer