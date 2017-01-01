HEADLINES
Emmett, Gem County issue disaster declarationEmmett, Gem County issue disaster declaration
- 46 minutes ago
Flooding potential, severity will depend on stormsFlooding potential, severity will depend on storms The record amount of snow that hit the Treasure Valley is starting to melt in some places as temperatures rise - and concerns about flooding are rising, too.
- 14 hours ago
Manhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy killed in suspect searchManhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy killed in suspect search A manhunt is on for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed an Orlando police officer Monday morning.
- 45 minutes ago
Roof leak leads to 'major flooding' at Nampa City HallRoof leak leads to 'major flooding' at Nampa City Hall Nampa City Hall staff arrived at work to find a mess Monday morning.
- 4 hours ago
Two Ada County schools flooded after pipes burstTwo Ada County schools flooded after pipes burst Many schools in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon will be closed Monday because of concerns about the weather and road conditions, but a couple of schools are cancelling classes because of broken pipes.
- 1 hour ago
Two Idaho lawmakers release agenda, websiteTwo Idaho lawmakers release agenda, website
- 1 hour ago
Carport collapse leads to gas leak and fire in BoiseCarport collapse leads to gas leak and fire in Boise Fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a Boise mobile home park, after a carport collapsed onto a gas meter.
- 14 hours ago
Flood AdvisoryFlood Advisory First Alert weather forecast for southwest Idaho including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Twin Falls, McCall, Sun Valley, as well eastern Oregon.
- 3 hours ago
Deputy injured investigating crash sceneDeputy injured investigating crash scene
- 2 hours ago
I-84 closes again in eastern OregonI-84 closes again in eastern Oregon
- 22 hours ago
Owyhee, Malheur County courthouses closed MondayOwyhee, Malheur County courthouses closed Monday
- 3 hours ago
Scattered power outages around IdahoScattered power outages around Idaho
- 14 hours ago
Spreading the wealth has become the normSpreading the wealth has become the norm In a game as important to Boise State as the one against San Diego State Saturday night, you’d expect the Broncos’ top scorers to be Chandler Hutchison and Paris Austin.
- 4 hours ago
McConnell: Dems should 'grow up' and consider Trump nomineesMcConnell: Dems should 'grow up' and consider Trump nominees
- 20 hours ago
Storm takes toll on store shelves across the Treasure ValleyStorm takes toll on store shelves across the Treasure Valley
- 1 day ago
Nation-Now
Bomb threats reported at Jewish community centers around the country
Nation-Now
Steelers assistant Joey Porter arrested on multiple charges in bar…
Nation-Now
U2 set to headline Bonnaroo 2017
Nation-Now
NFL wild-card winners and losers: Steelers fall into both categories
Nation-Now
Aaron Rodgers, Packers serve playoff notice to rest of NFL
Nation-Now
Three things to know: Seahawks (3) at Falcons (2) divisional playoff preview
Nation-Now
Why you should visit Europe in winter
Nation-Now
The heart-breaking moment horse cries at owner's funeral, captured
Nation-Now
Jeep gets a pickup truck and here's how it could look
Nation-Now
Trump responds: Meryl Streep 'a Hillary flunky' (and 'overrated')
Nation-Now
Winners: Who took home Golden Globes?
Nation-Now
Review: Jimmy Fallon and the Golden Globes: A perfect match
Nation-Now
Here's why Evan Rachel Wood's Golden Globes suit is so inspiring
Nation-Now
Jenna Bush Hager makes first slip at the Golden Globes, asks Pharrell…
Nation-Now
Army vet opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport, kills 5, injures 8
Nation-Now
After disappointment, 14 puppies born to family dog
Nation-Now
Is hunting moral? A philosopher unpacks the question
Nation-Now
Schwarzenegger tells Trump to get back to work after 'Apprentice' tweet
Nation-Now
Tim Cook's pay slides following down year for Apple
Nation-Now
Obama calls Facebook Live attack 'despicable'
-
