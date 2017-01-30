HEADLINES
Woman found not guilty in death of boyfriend's daughterWoman found not guilty in death of boyfriend's daughter COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A northern Idaho woman has been found not guilty in connection to the death of her boyfriend's 1-year-old daughter.
Idaho students lobby for healthy livingIdaho students lobby for healthy living Idaho high school students played their part Friday in raising awareness about living healthy as a part of National Wear Red day.
How's our snowpack so far?How's our snowpack so far? It's no secret we have seen record-setting snowfall in the Treasure Valley already this winter. But what about what is happening in the mountains?
Repealing illegal laws in Idaho not always certainRepealing illegal laws in Idaho not always certain
Warmer and rainy but lots of snow for the mountainsWarmer and rainy but lots of snow for the mountains First Alert weather forecast for southwest Idaho including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Twin Falls, McCall, Sun Valley, as well eastern Oregon.
MJ, Kim and Dee's go-to Super Bowl recipesMJ, Kim and Dee's go-to Super Bowl recipes With the Super Bowl coming this Sunday, Mark Johnson, Kim Fields and Dee Sarton decided to share their favorite game day recipes.
Saint Alphonsus opens new pediatric care clinicSaint Alphonsus opens new pediatric care clinic
Drywall installed at Caldwell veterans hallDrywall installed at Caldwell veterans hall
Fundraiser lunch helps adults with literacyFundraiser lunch helps adults with literacy A focus on literacy at a lunch in Boise today.
VIDEO: Dozens of vehicles crash, van falls down cliff in icy Portland weatherVIDEO: Dozens of vehicles crash, van falls down cliff in icy Portland weather PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dozens of vehicles crashed in multiple incidents Friday morning as freezing rain coated roads in a layer of ice.
Idaho tax conformity bill headed to governor's deskIdaho tax conformity bill headed to governor's desk Legislation aligning the state's tax code with federal rules is headed to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's desk for his signature.
WAYS TO SAVE: Top 10 Super Bowl 2017 food + TV deals!WAYS TO SAVE: Top 10 Super Bowl 2017 food + TV deals! Super Bowl LI 2017 pizza, food and TV deals!
Man accused in Lake Lowell murder found guiltyMan accused in Lake Lowell murder found guilty CALDWELL - One of four men charged with robbing and murdering a Nampa man last year at Lake Lowell was found guilty on Thursday, Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said.
Authorities investigating inmate's deathAuthorities investigating inmate's death
Boise coffee house holds Valentine for AIDS art auctionBoise coffee house holds Valentine for AIDS art auction A Boise coffee house has opened its doors to hundreds of artists in an effort to raise money for local residents living with HIV/AIDS.
