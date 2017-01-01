HEADLINES
Woman pleads not guilty in animal cruelty caseWoman pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case
A look back at the top Idaho new stories of 2016A look back at the top Idaho new stories of 2016
Wyoming sled dog race holds stage in IdahoWyoming sled dog race holds stage in Idaho
Research shows an uptick in heart attacks during the holiday seasonResearch shows an uptick in heart attacks during the holiday season Experts say, stress, eating junk food, alcohol, among several factors that increase the risk of heart attacks over the holidays.
Uber driver helps find missing teenage girl who was victim of sex traffickingUber driver helps find missing teenage girl who was victim of sex trafficking % INLINE %
WATCH LIVE: 'Eagle cam' streaming Florida bald eagle birthsWATCH LIVE: 'Eagle cam' streaming Florida bald eagle births Watch the eagle cam
Friday marks missing boy DeOrr Kunz Jr.'s 4th birthdayFriday marks missing boy DeOrr Kunz Jr.'s 4th birthday Friday marks the fourth birthday of an Idaho boy who vanished in Lemhi County more than a year ago.
Man hospitalized after fireworks accident in McCallMan hospitalized after fireworks accident in McCall A 40-year-old man was airlifted to a Boise hospital after he was injured in a fireworks accident Thursday night.
Gooding man accused of shooting son-in-law over abuseGooding man accused of shooting son-in-law over abuse A 62-year-old Gooding man has been accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law, who he says was abusive to his daughter.
Opening day nears for new Boise hotelOpening day nears for new Boise hotel One of several new downtown Boise hotels is about to open its doors.
Chandlers Steakhouse to undergo major renovationChandlers Steakhouse to undergo major renovation Chandlers Steakhouse in Boise will be celebrating the new year with a million dollar renovation.
Mountain Home teen seriously injured while sleddingMountain Home teen seriously injured while sledding
Naked jail escapee caught on videoNaked jail escapee caught on video
Emmett Cherry Rise is back to ring in 2017Emmett Cherry Rise is back to ring in 2017
Bogus Basin celebrating 75th anniversaryBogus Basin celebrating 75th anniversary
Nation-Now
Man arrested after shouting 'bomb' at Berlin New Year party
Year-In-Review
10 happy-cry moments from pop culture in 2016
Nation-Now
Pope Francis urges the faithful to help youth find purpose
Nation-Now
Meet the woman working to recreate civil discourse, starting with children
Nation-Now
Watch: Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive green lights
Nation-Now
You can get a taste of virtual reality at Facebook pop-up stores
Nation-Now
New England digs out from heavy snow as a storm brews in the West
Nation-Now
Trump praises Putin for not retaliating on sanctions
Nation-Now
Kids scream 'just stop daddy' in 911 call from lawmaker's home
Nation-Now
2017 minimum wage increases: These 21 states are paying workers more
Nation-Now
Is it OK to spank a misbehaving child?
Nation-Now
Russia's Putin says American diplomats won't be expelled
Nation-Now
Look to the sky for New Year's Eve comet
Nation-Now
Raise a cup: Red Solo inventor dies
Nation-Now
Honda Odyssey recalled to fix seats that could shift suddenly
Nation-Now
Suicide kills more U.S. troops than ISIL in Middle East
Nation-Now
Dylann Roof to face new competency hearing
Nation-Now
Obama sanctions Russian officials over election hacking
Nation-Now
After Berlin attack, big cities beef up New Year's Eve security
Nation-Now
Germany: chemical odors lead police to failed alchemist
