Protests against Trump's immigration plan rolling in more than 30 cities
HEADLINES
Updated 8:34 PM. MST
- Grid
- List
- Events
EVENT GUIDE: 2017 McCall Winter CarnivalEVENT GUIDE: 2017 McCall Winter Carnival
- Events
- 20 hours ago
- Nation-Now
Trump immigration ban blocks migrants from boarding jets, leads to airport detentionsTrump immigration ban blocks migrants from boarding jets, leads to airport detentions
- Nation-Now
- 1 day ago
- Education
State Board recommends new community college for eastern IdahoState Board recommends new community college for eastern Idaho
- Education
- 1 day ago
- Education
Students compete in Western Idaho Middle School Science BowlStudents compete in Western Idaho Middle School Science Bowl Sixteen teams from nine schools competed for a regional championship Saturday at the Western Idaho Middle School Science Bowl at Boise State University.
- Education
- 17 hours ago
- Local
Oil pipeline opponents rally in BoiseOil pipeline opponents rally in Boise More than 100 people gathered in front of the Idaho State Capitol Saturday afternoon to show support for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe - and opposition to two oil pipeline projects, in response to executive actions signed by President Donald Trump.
- Local
- 22 hours ago
- News
Forest Service, environmental groups settle megaload lawsuitForest Service, environmental groups settle megaload lawsuit Environmental groups, the Nez Perce Tribe and the U.S. Forest Service have agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit over huge "megaload" shipments.
- News
- 2 days ago
- News
WATCH: McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras ParadeWATCH: McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade
- News
- 20 hours ago
- Idaho
Coeur d'Alene man stops veteran from taking his own lifeCoeur d'Alene man stops veteran from taking his own life COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A Coeur d'Alene man was headed home from work when he spotted a man about to attempt suicide.
- Idaho
- 1 day ago
- Politics
Idaho's horse racing revival efforts reveal divisionsIdaho's horse racing revival efforts reveal divisions The fight over Idaho's faltering horse racing industry has turned into a face-off between the Legislature and the governor's office.
- Politics
- 1 day ago
- National-Politics
President Trump signs executive order halting refugee programPresident Trump signs executive order halting refugee program BOISE -- On Friday, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at strengthening the country's response to terrorism at home and overseas.
- National-Politics
- 1 day ago
- Scott-Slant
A Bronco olive branch to football fansA Bronco olive branch to football fans Boise State season ticket pricing is out for 2017, and the athletic department felt it was worth a press release.
- Scott-Slant
- 2 days ago
- News
Idaho's agriculture industry could take a hit if NAFTA changesIdaho's agriculture industry could take a hit if NAFTA changes President Trump eliminating or re-negotiating NAFTA could largely affect the state's agriculture commodities.
- News
- 1 day ago
- Local
Power bills spike amid severe winter weatherPower bills spike amid severe winter weather With record-breaking snowfall and sub zero temperatures, many are still feeling the effects of an abnormal start to winter. Many residents are receiving their first power bills since the snowstorms and are shocked at what they see.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Crime
Sex trafficking sentence marks a milestone for IdahoSex trafficking sentence marks a milestone for Idaho Wade's conviction and sentencing marks the first conviction and sentencing in the district of Idaho under the federal sex trafficking statute
- Crime
- 2 days ago
- Local
What do executive orders actually do?What do executive orders actually do? Shaakirraah Sanders, an associate law professor at the University of Idaho says executive orders set priorities and set enforcement priorities.
- Local
- 1 day ago
-
Nation-Now
Protests against Trump's immigration plan rolling in more than 30 cities
-
Nation-Now
U.S. service member killed in first Trump terror raid
-
News
Judge stays enforcement of new travel ban
-
Nation-Now
Protests erupt at U.S. airports over ban on refugees
-
Nation-Now
Court grants emergency stay of Trump's immigration ban
-
Nation-Now
After long pursuit, Serena Williams sets record with 23rd Grand Slam title
-
Nation-Now
Hollywood stars share memories of John Hurt
-
Nation-Now
Russia parliament votes 380-3 to decriminalize domestic violence
-
Nation-Now
Does President Trump have the legal authority to block refugees?
-
Nation-Now
Trump immigration ban blocks migrants from boarding jets, leads to…
-
Nation-Now
The privacy debate over research with your blood and tissue
-
Nation-Now
New tax proposed by GOP could hike prices on cars, clothes and gas
-
Nation-Now
Google Maps update will save you from downtown parking headaches
-
Nation-Now
March for Life attendees upset their voices were left out at Women's March
-
Nation-Now
That call from an unlisted number? Might be a collections rep for IRS
-
Nation-Now
Boeing unveils futuristic new Starliner spacesuits
-
Nation-Now
Defense secretary targets costly F-35, Air Force One programs
-
Nation-Now
Flag burning sets off clash at pedestrian mall in Iowa
-
Nation-Now
Pipeline leaks equivalent of 15 tanker trucks in Iowa
-
Politics
March for Life participants optimistic about Trump, Pence
-
Nation-Now
1 hour ago 3:52 p.m.
Protests against Trump's immigration plan rolling in more than 30 cities
-
Local
1 hour ago 3:40 p.m.
Family, friends remember legacy Wilder councilman leaves behind
-
News
18 hour ago 11:01 p.m.
Judge stays enforcement of new travel ban
-
Crime
27 hour ago 1:33 p.m.
Three hurt in crash during home invasion investigation
-
Local
1 hour ago 3:38 p.m.
Moose falls through window well into basement of Hailey home
-
Regional
28 mins ago 4:24 p.m.
Widow of slain Oregon standoff leader speaks in John Day
-
Events
20 hour ago 8:34 p.m.
EVENT GUIDE: 2017 McCall Winter Carnival
-
-
Nation-Now
27 hour ago 2:08 p.m.
Trump immigration ban blocks migrants from boarding jets, leads to…
-
Education
24 hour ago 4:46 p.m.
State Board recommends new community college for eastern Idaho
-
Education
17 hour ago 11:22 p.m.
Students compete in Western Idaho Middle School Science Bowl
-
Local
22 hour ago 6:28 p.m.
Oil pipeline opponents rally in Boise
-
News
53 hour ago 12:19 p.m.
Forest Service, environmental groups settle megaload lawsuit
-
News
20 hour ago 8:32 p.m.
WATCH: McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade
-
Idaho
25 hour ago 3:25 p.m.
Coeur d'Alene man stops veteran from taking his own life
-
Politics
46 hour ago 7:17 p.m.
Idaho's horse racing revival efforts reveal divisions
-
National-Politics
42 hour ago 10:47 p.m.
President Trump signs executive order halting refugee program
-
Scott-Slant
57 hour ago 8:21 a.m.
A Bronco olive branch to football fans
-
News
46 hour ago 6:26 p.m.
Idaho's agriculture industry could take a hit if NAFTA changes
-
Local
47 hour ago 6:12 p.m.
Power bills spike amid severe winter weather