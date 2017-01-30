Firefighters train and raise money for annual Scott Firefighter Stairclimb
Agencies stop enforcing travel restrictions after court order
Labrador to president on immigration block: Attack the decision not the judge
- Health
Your health info in the palm of your hand at Saint AlphonsusYour health info in the palm of your hand at Saint Alphonsus Imagine going to a hospital and only needing the palm of your hand to identify yourself. No license, or medical insurance information. That's what patients who have registered for what's called PatientSecure at Saint Alphonsus are now able to do, and they're the first hospital in the state to use these scans.
- Health
- 1 day ago
- Health
Saint Alphonsus opens new pediatric care clinicSaint Alphonsus opens new pediatric care clinic
- Health
- 1 day ago
- Local
Idaho human rights leader Marilyn Shuler has diedIdaho human rights leader Marilyn Shuler has died Marilyn Shuler, a longtime human rights advocate and the former director of the Idaho Human Rights Commission, died Friday at a Boise hospital. She was 77.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Drywall installed at Caldwell veterans hallDrywall installed at Caldwell veterans hall
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
ACHD encourages residents to clear storm drains on their propertyACHD encourages residents to clear storm drains on their property ACHD is asking the public's help to keep storm drains clear as there is a risk for floods this weekend.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Weather
MIld temperturesMIld tempertures First Alert weather forecast for southwest Idaho including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Twin Falls, McCall, Sun Valley, as well eastern Oregon.
- Weather
- 1 hour ago
- Politics
Rep. Walden introduces bill to protect patients with pre-existing conditionsRep. Walden introduces bill to protect patients with pre-existing conditions PORTLAND, Ore. -- U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) has introduced a bill that would protect patients with pre-existing conditions from losing their health insurance, if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
- Politics
- 22 hours ago
- Regional
Six Bundy ranch standoff defendants to begin trialSix Bundy ranch standoff defendants to begin trial
- Regional
- 1 day ago
- Local
Fundraiser lunch helps adults with literacyFundraiser lunch helps adults with literacy A focus on literacy at a lunch in Boise today.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Regional
VIDEO: Dozens of vehicles crash, van falls down cliff in icy Portland weatherVIDEO: Dozens of vehicles crash, van falls down cliff in icy Portland weather PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dozens of vehicles crashed in multiple incidents Friday morning as freezing rain coated roads in a layer of ice.
- Regional
- 1 day ago
- Capitol-Watch
Idaho tax conformity bill headed to governor's deskIdaho tax conformity bill headed to governor's desk Legislation aligning the state's tax code with federal rules is headed to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's desk for his signature.
- Capitol-Watch
- 2 days ago
- Ways-to-Save
WAYS TO SAVE: Top 10 Super Bowl 2017 food + TV deals!WAYS TO SAVE: Top 10 Super Bowl 2017 food + TV deals! Super Bowl LI 2017 pizza, food and TV deals!
- Ways-to-Save
- 2 days ago
- Local
Authorities investigating inmate's deathAuthorities investigating inmate's death
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
President Trump's refugee order takes effectPresident Trump's refugee order takes effect The order halts the nation's refugee resettlement program for 120 days.
- Local
- 22 hours ago
- Local
Congolese refugee arrives in Boise just before banCongolese refugee arrives in Boise just before ban Nineteen-year-old Bahati Sudjonga, o ne of the last refugees to arrive in Boise before the U.S. refugee resettlement program is halted, stepped off a plane at the Boise Airport Thursday night.
- Local
- 2 days ago
