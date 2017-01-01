Idaho lawmakers hope to move forward after dramatic first week
Updated 3:33 PM. MST
Man dead, another detained after E. Idaho shootingMan dead, another detained after E. Idaho shooting IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Police in eastern Idaho say one man is dead and another has been detained following a shooting.
17 hours ago
Nampa Police seek persons of interest in credit card fraud caseNampa Police seek persons of interest in credit card fraud case NAMPA - Police in Nampa are asking for the public's help in identifying two women who are considered persons of interest in the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.
11 hours ago
'Idaho's Brightest Star' to pass the torch this week'Idaho's Brightest Star' to pass the torch this week While traveling to Boise to attend the 2017 Idaho's Brightest Star ceremony, Michael Shaw held a fundraiser in Kuna.
14 hours ago
Wolverine caught on remote camera near McCallWolverine caught on remote camera near McCall MCCALL - A wolverine has been recorded on an Idaho Fish and Game camera near McCall in west-central Idaho as part of a four-state study to determine where the elusive mammals live.
17 hours ago
Suspected burglar nabbed on Twin Falls rooftopSuspected burglar nabbed on Twin Falls rooftop A man suspected of stealing items from vendors at a bridal show tried to hide on a rooftop, but he didn't elude officers for long, Twin Falls Police said Saturday.
14 hours ago
Water main break floods part of Floating Feather Rd.Water main break floods part of Floating Feather Rd. Floating Feather Road east of Eagle Road is closed because of flooding brought on by a water main break.
1 day ago
Review shows governor hit $1 billion in tax cuts since 2007Review shows governor hit $1 billion in tax cuts since 2007 BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he's lowered the tax burden for Idaho residents by roughly $1 billion during his 11-year tenure, and an Associated Press review shows the numbers add up.
17 hours ago
Idaho City residents brave feet of snow: 'It's worth it'Idaho City residents brave feet of snow: 'It's worth it' While getting out of driveways and neighborhoods has been difficult for many down in the Traesure Valley these past couple of weeks, an area that has been hit hard by the recent snowfall is Idaho City. But many residents say it's all worth it.
2 days ago
Genealogy website ignites privacy concernsGenealogy website ignites privacy concerns GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A genealogy website that makes personal information easily accessible at no cost has come under public scrutiny after a report from The Washington Post .
1 day ago
Still in an inversion, still coldStill in an inversion, still cold First Alert weather forecast for southwest Idaho including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Twin Falls, McCall, Sun Valley, as well eastern Oregon.
4 hours ago
Young Idaho fly tyer demonstrates skillYoung Idaho fly tyer demonstrates skill Visitors to the 13th annual Boise Valley Fly Fishing Expo got the chance to check out dozens of vendors, practice their casting and watch demonstrations from Idaho fly tyers - including 13-year-old James Carlin of Sun Valley.
1 day ago
Deadly ice storm, perhaps worst in a decade, batters nation's midsectionDeadly ice storm, perhaps worst in a decade, batters nation's midsection
1 day ago
Hutch providing much to the BroncosHutch providing much to the Broncos Going into the season, the natural assumption was that Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison was going to have to carry the flag for James Webb III, who skipped his senior year for pro basketball.
3 days ago
AG: No charges in voter intimidation caseAG: No charges in voter intimidation case
2 days ago
Former ISU museum employee settles sexual harassment lawsuitFormer ISU museum employee settles sexual harassment lawsuit
1 day ago
