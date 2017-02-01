Idaho spending $650,000 to feed elk, deer and antelope
Winter storm watchWinter storm watch First Alert weather forecast for southwest Idaho including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Twin Falls, McCall, Sun Valley, as well eastern Oregon.
- 3 hours ago
- Local
Residents sue county over Bruce Willis airstrip rule changeResidents sue county over Bruce Willis airstrip rule change
- Local
- 2 hours ago
- Capitol-Watch
Idaho House panel introduces anti-Sharia law billIdaho House panel introduces anti-Sharia law bill Republicans on an Idaho House agreed Wednesday to introduce anti-Sharia law legislation designed to prevent Idaho courts or government agencies from making decisions based on Islamic or other foreign legal codes.
- Capitol-Watch
- 2 hours ago
- Local
Resolution declares Boise a 'Welcoming City'Resolution declares Boise a 'Welcoming City' BOISE - As the effects of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration continue to ripple across the globe, the Boise City Council on Tuesday unanimously declared Boise a "Welcoming City."
- Local
- 17 hours ago
- Politics
Betsy DeVos' confirmation moves ahead after fractious debateBetsy DeVos' confirmation moves ahead after fractious debate President Donald Trump's nomination of Betsy DeVos to be education secretary was sent this morning to the full U.S. Senate for confirmation on a tight 12-11 party line vote in committee after a fractious debate over her qualifications.
- Politics
- 20 hours ago
- Local
Kuna family coping one week after deadly standoffKuna family coping one week after deadly standoff Brandon Hartley and his two kids were inside their home when police knocked on the door and said an armed suspect may be in their house.
- Local
- 18 hours ago
- Life
Couple overcomes 6 miscarriages and cancer to fulfill dream of having kidsCouple overcomes 6 miscarriages and cancer to fulfill dream of having kids DES MOINES -- Chad and Stacey Baker's sprawling, complex saga of how their family came to be defies the sort of breezy summary that fits on the back of a Christmas card.
- Life
- 7 hours ago
- Education
North Carolina teacher connects to students with personalized handshakesNorth Carolina teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Most teachers start their day off with attendance, but a local teacher has found his own unique way to connect with students before they enter Room 219.
- Education
- 6 hours ago
- News
Drunk driver sentenced for killing 3 in crashDrunk driver sentenced for killing 3 in crash KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – The man convicted of killing a Spokane father and his two daughters when he crashed into their minivan in 2015 was sentenced to seven years on Tuesday.
- News
- 5 hours ago
- Crime
Father of Kuna girl killed in crash pleads not guiltyFather of Kuna girl killed in crash pleads not guilty A Boise man whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in a Meridian rollover last year denied criminal responsibility for her death.
- Crime
- 22 hours ago
- Scott-Slant
BSU playmaking, defense outweigh hiccupsBSU playmaking, defense outweigh hiccups A week ago tonight, Boise State looked a bit dead in the water after a 76-57 loss to Nevada in Taco Bell Arena.
- Scott-Slant
- 4 hours ago
- Crime
Thieves targeting unlocked lockers at Boise gymsThieves targeting unlocked lockers at Boise gyms Boise Police are warning gym-goers to secure their belongings after a rash of thefts from unlocked lockers.
- Crime
- 21 hours ago
- Crime
Caldwell woman pleads guilty in near-starvation of baby girlCaldwell woman pleads guilty in near-starvation of baby girl A Caldwell woman whose infant daughter was discovered suffering from extreme malnutrition has pleaded guilty to a felony for neglecting to feed the girl.
- Crime
- 1 day ago
- Boise-State
Boise State holds off Colorado State 79-76Boise State holds off Colorado State 79-76 Paris Austin made 7 of 10 from the field, 10 straight free throws and scored a career-high 25, James Reid added 18 points and Boise State held off Colorado State for a 79-76 win on Tuesday night.
- Boise-State
- 15 hours ago
- Money
Mountain Home man to be featured on 'Blue Collar Millionaires'Mountain Home man to be featured on 'Blue Collar Millionaires' A local man who started from humble beginnings now generates $17 per year from his businesses.
- Money
- 18 hours ago
