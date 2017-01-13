Local

Concerned neighbors weigh in on aircraft noise

Read Story Morgan Boydston
Local

Weiser woman describes carport collapse: 'Your life flashes before your eyes'

Read Story Alex Livingston
Crime

Schneider reaches plea deal in federal hate crime case

Read Story KTVB
Crime

'I couldn't stop pulling the trigger:' Murder suspect recounts shooting…

Read Story Katie Terhune
Crime

Man shot by authorities in Kuna identified

Read Story KTVB
Local

Winter weather hurting local agriculture industry

Read Story Natalie Shaver
HEADLINES

Updated 10:38 PM. MST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    FIRST PERSON
    • Prize Center

      Prize Center
    • Lottery drawings

      Lottery drawings
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Boise, ID
    4 AM
    25°
    10 AM
    23°
    4 PM
    29°
    10 PM
    18°