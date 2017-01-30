Politics

Judge grants restraining order against Trump's immigration order

Read Story Natalie Brand
Local

President Trump's immigration order takes effect

Read Story Dean Johnson
Local

ACHD encourage residents to clear storm drains on their property

Read Story Gretchen Parsons
Local

Idaho human rights leader Marilyn Shuler has died

Read Story Associated Press
Local

Congolese refugee arrives in Boise just before ban

Read Story Morgan Boydston
Crime

Man appears to have attacked victim at random, Boise police say

Read Story KTVB
HEADLINES

Updated 11:48 AM. MST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    FIRST PERSON
    • Prize Center

      Prize Center
    • Lottery drawings

      Lottery drawings
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Boise, ID
    8 PM
    41°
    2 AM
    38°
    8 AM
    37°
    2 PM
    40°