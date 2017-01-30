Local

Firefighters train and raise money for annual Scott Firefighter Stairclimb

Nation-Now

Agencies stop enforcing travel restrictions after court order

Politics

Labrador to president on immigration block: Attack the decision not the judge

Local

Caldwell woman flown to hospital after crash on U.S. 95

Health

Flu-related deaths higher than seasonal average

Education

Engineering and Science Festival brings thousands to Boise State

